Franklin (BEN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Franklin Resources Inc. ( BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report) has reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30) adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. However, the bottom line declined 23% from the prior-year quarter.
While a rise in assets under management (AUM) was a tailwind, BEN’s results have displayed top-line weakness in the quarter. Rising expenses affected the bottom line to some extent.
Net incomeattributable to BEN was $227.5 million, down 11% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $163.5 million.
Revenues Fall on Low Investment Management Fees, Costs Rise
Total operating revenues declined 3% year over year to $1.97 billion in the fiscal third quarter on lower investment management fees. Nonetheless, the reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 billion.
Investment management fees fell 1% year over year to $1.61 billion. We projected the same to be $1.43 billion. Higher AUM likely aided the company in posting higher investment management fees. Sales and distribution fees were 9% down to $304 million. We projected the same to be $278.3 million.
Shareholder-servicing fees declined 17% on a year-over-year basis to $38.8 million. We projected the same to be $38.1 million. Other revenues were up 1% to $12.8 million.
Total operating expenses rose 2% year over year to $1.65 billion. We projected the same to be $1.53 billion, but higher compensation and benefits expenses led the company to post higher numbers.
Franklin reported an operating margin of 16% compared with 19.9% in the year-ago quarter.
AUM Rises
As of Jun 30, 2023, total AUM was $1.43 trillion, up 1% sequentially. We projected the same to be $1.41 trillion.
Franklin’s long-term net flows were $0.2 billion in the reported quarter.
Average AUM was $1.41 trillion, up marginally sequentially.
Capital Position
As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, and investments were $6 billion, while total stockholders' equity was $12.5 billion.
In the reported quarter, Franklin repurchased 2 million shares for $50.9 million.
Our Viewpoint
The company’s efforts to diversify its business into asset classes that are seeing growing client demand will likely propel AUM growth. Its acquisitions expanded alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.
However, a challenging operating backdrop and several geopolitical concerns may significantly affect its AUM. Due to the focus on technological upgrades, costs may rise and weigh on bottom-line growth.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Performance of Other Asset Managers Ameriprise Financial’s ( AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $7.44 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.29. The bottom line reflects a rise of 30% from the year-ago quarter.
AMP’s results were aided by growth in revenues, along with higher AUM and assets under administration balances. However, increased expenses were headwinds.
SEI Investments Co.’s ( SEIC Quick Quote SEIC - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings of 89 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter.
SEIC’s results benefited from higher revenues and an increase in the AUM balance. However, rising expenses acted as an undermining factor forSEI Investments.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Ameriprise Financial’s (AMP - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $7.44 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.29. The bottom line reflects a rise of 30% from the year-ago quarter.
AMP’s results were aided by growth in revenues, along with higher AUM and assets under administration balances. However, increased expenses were headwinds.
SEI Investments Co.’s (SEIC - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 earnings of 89 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter.
SEIC’s results benefited from higher revenues and an increase in the AUM balance. However, rising expenses acted as an undermining factor forSEI Investments.