Trane Technologies (TT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) is set to report its second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 2, 2023, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.62 billion, indicating 10.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segments.
We expect Americas’ revenues to come at $3.71 billion, 9.5% higher than the year-ago actual figure. Our estimate for revenues from EMEA stands at $579 million, indicating 11% year-over-year growth. Asia Pacific revenues are expected to be $324.8 million, up 15% from the year-ago actual figure.
The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $2.55 per share, indicating 18.1% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model predicts a likely earnings beat for Trane this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Trane has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
