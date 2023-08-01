What's in Store for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) in Q2 Earnings?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation ( PNW Quick Quote PNW - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 200% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Pinnacle West Capital’s revenues are expected to have witnessed higher contributions from its service region and Arizona, owing to their solid growth. The company’s earnings are likely to have been boosted by increased residential customer growth and sales volume.
However, rising operations and maintenance cost and interest expense might have offset some positives. Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.9%.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.03 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. Our model predicts total interest expenses of $64.9 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -4.40%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same
industry that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. ( PEG Quick Quote PEG - Free Report) is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. PEG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.85%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.33% in the last four quarters. TransAlta ( TAC Quick Quote TAC - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +217.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 125%. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1,387.5%. ALLETE ( ALE Quick Quote ALE - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ALE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
