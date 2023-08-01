We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 8.1%.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.
Our consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.4 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13.2%.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from better operating performance in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +4.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
