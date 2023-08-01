We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Perion Network (PERI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $176 million, suggesting an increase of 20.01% from the year-ago quarter, in line with the company’s preliminary estimates.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 71 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 39.22% from the year-ago quarter.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.32%.
Perion Network Ltd Price and EPS Surprise
Perion Network Ltd price-eps-surprise | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Note
Perion’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its diversified revenue base.
Revenues from high-margin business segments like Display Advertising and Search Advertising increased 16% and 15%, respectively. This trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter of 2023.
Perion’s Display Advertising revenues are expected to reflect benefits from the rising adoption of the company’s video and CTV solutions. Higher SORT customer spending is also expected to have aided top-line growth.
Moreover, the growing requirement for privacy is expected to have kept demand for SORT, thereby driving the company’s top-line growth. In first-quarter 2023, the number of SORT customers increased by 48.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.
Perion has an Earnings ESP of +5.14% and a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Itron (ITRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.61% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Itron shares have gained 51.1% year to date. ITRI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present.
Super Micro shares have surged 307.4% year to date. SMCI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 8.
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Vertiv shares have gained 90.3% in the year-to-date period. VRT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.