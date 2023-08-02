Back to top

Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy (LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 3, after market close. This firm’s earnings surprise was a negative 10.96% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Alliant Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from returns from planned investment and a reduction in operation and maintenance costs. Also, the company’s earnings are likely to have gained from stable economic conditions, which boosted demand.

However, higher interest and depreciation costs might have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 59 cents. The bottom-line figure indicates a decrease of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The same for revenues stands at $1.05 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 11.2%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +217.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


utilities