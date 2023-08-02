Back to top

Company News for Aug 1, 2023

  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) rose 3% on energy stocks rallying.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) shares fell 4% after its efforts to resolve the litigations it faces on its talc product line were quashed by a U.S. court.
  • Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) rose 2.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX - Free Report) shares climbed 3.1% on consumer discretionaries, doing well in the session.

