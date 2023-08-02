Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38, the EPS surprise was +71.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.54 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $616.70 million compared to the $640.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $157.80 million compared to the $113.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$66.30 million versus -$52.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $80.10 million compared to the $72.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stanley Black & Decker here>>>

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise