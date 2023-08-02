We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Awaits Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) in Q2 Earnings?
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 4, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
PAA’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from increased volumes in its Crude oil and NGL segment. Ongoing debt reduction initiative of the firm is likely to have lowered its capital servicing expenses and boosted bottom-line performance.
However, lower crude oil prices are expected to have a negative impact on Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings prospects.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per unit, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 30%.
The same for revenues is pinned at $16.84 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Plains All American Pipeline this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: The firm’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Plains All American Pipeline carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM - Free Report) is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTM’s earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is likely to post an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.26%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.9% in the last four quarters.
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.97% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
WHD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.79%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.6% in the last four quarters.
