Compared to Estimates, Denny's (DENN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Denny's (DENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.92 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.86 million, representing a surprise of -3.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: 3% versus 4.56% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: 3% compared to the 4.16% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1572 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1544.
  • Company operated restaurants at end of period: 74 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.33.
  • Total restaurants end of period: 1646 versus 1601.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $54.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $62.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $64.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Company Restaurant Operating Margin: $8.31 million compared to the $7.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Franchise Operating Margin: $31.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.31 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Denny's here>>>

Shares of Denny's have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

