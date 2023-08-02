Back to top

Compared to Estimates, W&T (WTI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, W&T Offshore (WTI - Free Report) reported revenue of $126.18 million, down 53.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • NGLs ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements): $23.44 compared to the $25.29 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Natural gas ($/Mcf) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements): $2.34 versus $2.30 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Oil ($/Bbl) - Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements): $71.76 compared to the $71.08 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales volumes - Oil: 1254 MBBL versus 1282.61 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales volumes - NGLs: 443 MBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 342.86 MBBL.
  • Net sales volumes - Natural Gas: 10023 MMcf versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10887.55 MMcf.
  • Revenues- Oil: $89.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.5%.
  • Revenues- NGLs: $10.39 million versus $8.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.9% change.
  • Revenues- Natural gas: $23.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -74.6%.
Shares of W&T have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

