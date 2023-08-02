Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) is a bank holding company from Wisconsin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) is a company that engages in the energy business worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.9% downward over the last 60 days.

