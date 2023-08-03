Back to top

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $271.07 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Portfolio Number of Rooms: 9511 compared to the 9508 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-Property Average occupancy: 68.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 72.1%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $92.03 million compared to the $90.54 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Room: $157.94 million versus $160.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $21.09 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.12 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.13.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xenia Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

