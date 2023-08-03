Back to top

Company News for Aug 3, 2023

  • Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX - Free Report) rose 3.1% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 per share.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) fell 7.3% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $3.45 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 billion.
  • Shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL - Free Report) jumped 5.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.17 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51 billion.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) rose 5.6% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $8.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 per share.

