Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported revenue of $272.62 million, down 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.99 million, representing a surprise of +5.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $10.35 million compared to the $13.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Escrow earnings and other interest income: $35.39 million versus $37.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +424.2% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $77.06 million compared to the $76.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $28.01 million versus $44.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Walker & Dunlop here>>>

Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

