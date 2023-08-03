For the quarter ended June 2023, Papa John's (
Compared to Estimates, Papa John's (PZZA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) reported revenue of $514.53 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Papa John's here>>>
- Number of Restaurants - System-wide: 5780 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5796.
- Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants: -1.4% versus 1.57% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants: -2.3% compared to the 0.94% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants: 2.2% compared to the 3.54% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of Restaurants - Total Company Owned: 612 compared to the 523.17 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America: 2868 versus 2875 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of Restaurants - International Franchised: 2300 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2397.83.
- Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees: $34.71 million versus $36.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Revenues- International revenues: $34.61 million versus $32.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $62.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $66.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
- Revenues- North America commissary revenues: $206.98 million compared to the $223.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants: $175.78 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $172.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
Shares of Papa John's have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.