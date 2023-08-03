Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $554.7 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $549.65 million, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America: $391.60 million versus $392.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +151% change.
  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk: $210.60 million versus $213.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- International: $163.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.2%.
  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk: $107.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.21 million.
  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing: $55.30 million compared to the $54.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing: $181 million compared to the $178.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing: $236.30 million versus $233.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Finance & Risk: $318.40 million versus $316.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dun & Bradstreet here>>>

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise