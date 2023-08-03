We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q2 Earnings?
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 7, after the closing bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (two beat), delivering a negative earnings surprise of 31.3%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $530.2 million, indicating 12.1% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the Government and Commercial segments . Both segments are likely to have gained from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year surge of 600%. Revenue growth and better operating performance are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter under discussion.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
