We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Where are Americans Parking Money? ETFs in Focus
During the second quarter, a significant shift in deposit trends has occured in the American banking industry, with regional banks gaining ground over their larger counterparts. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, the four largest banks by assets, experienced a net decline of $262 billion in deposits compared to the previous year per a Yahoo Finance article.
Then where are Americans parking their money? And why?
Regional Banks
The U.S. regional banking crisis in Q1 is known to all due to the failure of three banks. Buy in Q2, many regional banks witnessed their deposits grow during the same period, and this turnaround was met with investor approval, leading to an uptick in their stock prices over the past two weeks.
Regional banks like Western Alliance and Zions experienced 7% growth in deposits, while others like First Horizon and Comerica saw gains of 6.4% and 2%, respectively. The primary reason behind the deposit divergence is that regional banks now find themselves in greater need of deposits compared to the larger banks, and they are willing to offer higher interest rates to attract them.
After all, big banks have the power to offer low rates for consumers’ deposits. Their ability to weather such withdrawals is being attributed to their “scale, pricing power, and diverse funding sources.” The trend has continued into the third quarter, with deposits at the largest U.S. banks falling by $78 billion during the first week of July, marking the most significant decline since the peak of the regional banking crisis.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE - Free Report) and Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR - Free Report) are two ETFs that can be tapped now on the recent trend shifting in the banking industry.
Money Market Instruments
Some customers have been avoiding the banking system altogether and moving their money to U.S. money market funds in quest of higher yields. U.S. money market funds saw net inflows of $623 billion, a substantial portion of which occurred during March and May 2023. As the Fed started to raise interest rates to cool the economy, depositors started searching for higher-yield options.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST - Free Report) , First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF - Free Report) and Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM - Free Report) offer 3.61%, 3.58% and 2.65% yield, respectively.