Floor & Dcor (FND) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -6% compared to the -5.36% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total stores: 203 versus 202.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New stores opened: 9 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.
Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

