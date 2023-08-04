We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Offing for Bitfarms (BITF) in Q2 Earnings?
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8, before market open.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (two beat), delivering a negative earnings surprise of 105.2%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $34.1 million, indicating 18.6% decline from the year-ago actual figure. A decrease in total Bitcoin produced is expected to have hurt the top line.
The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share, flat with the year-ago actual figure. Low operating performances are likely to have hurt the bottom line.
Bitfarms Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Bitfarms Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Bitfarms Ltd. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bitfarms this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Bitfarms has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
