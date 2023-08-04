We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MPLX Q2 Earnings Beat on Gathering & Pipeline Throughput
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 91 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s 83 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $2,690 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,483.5 million. The top line declined from the prior-year quarter’s $2,940 million.
Strong quarterly earnings were owing to increased pipeline throughputs and gathering throughput.
Segmental Highlights
MPLX’s adjusted EBITDA from the Logistics and Storage segment increased from $966 million a year ago to $1,022 million and surpassed our estimate of $889 million. Increased rates and growth in throughput aided the segment. Total pipeline throughputs in the second quarter were 6 million barrels per day, up by a marginal 1% from the year-ago period.
Adjusted EBITDA from the Gathering and Processing segment was $509 million, up from $491 million in the prior-year quarter and beating our estimate of $482.9 million. The segment was favored by increased gathering throughput volumes. Gathering throughput volumes averaged 6.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), reflecting a 9% rise from the year-ago period. Natural gas processed volumes of 8.9 Bcf/d marked a 6% increase.
Costs and Expenses
In second-quarter 2023, total costs and expenses of MPLX were $1,515 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1,823 million.
Cash Flow
Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX in the quarter was $1,315 million, providing 1.7X distribution coverage, up from $1,237 million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter under review decreased to $1,162 million from $1,349 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, the partnership’s cash and cash equivalents were $755 million. Its total debt amounted to $20.4 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
