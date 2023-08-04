Broadridge (BR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR Quick Quote BR - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 8 before market open.
BR has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having missed in one trailing quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on one occasion, and matching the estimate in the remaining two instances. The company has a negative average surprise of 0.37%.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.89 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago actual figure. The company is likely to have benefited from improving segmental performance.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.10, up 17% from the year-ago figure. Increasing revenues are likely to have driven such an increase.
Segmental Expectations
Our estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues from the Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) segment is currently pegged at $1.38 billion, indicating a 2.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Within the segment, ICS Recurring Fee revenues are expected to be $797.7 million and Distribution revenues are pegged at $556.4 million. Our estimate for the Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1.88 billion, 9% higher than the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BR this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Earnings Snapshot Gartner ( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted EPS (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Automatic Data ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis. TransUnion ( TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Earnings Snapshot
Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted EPS (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Automatic Data (ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.