Beacon (BECN) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2023 View

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. ( BECN Quick Quote BECN - Free Report) reported decent results for second-quarter 2023, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by strong residential demand and a solid Coastal Construction Product segment contribution. Also, the emphasis on Ambition 2025 growth initiatives, strategic investments in greenfields and acquisitions drove top-line growth. The company also lifted its expectations for the year. Shares of the company rose 1% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 3, post the earnings release. Earnings & Revenue Discussion
This distributor of building products reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $2.27 by 17.2% and increased 10.4% from the year-ago adjusted level of $2.41 per share.
For the quarter, net sales of $2,503.7 million topped the consensus mark of $2,476 million by 1.1%. The top line grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by solid execution on the Ambition 2025 growth program, including acquisitions and opening of greenfield locations, as well as solid pricing.
During the quarter, the weighted-average selling price increased approximately 2-3%, but volumes dropped 0-1%. Sales According to Line of Business Residential Roofing Product: For the reported quarter, sales of this product line (comprising 51.8% of quarterly net sales) were $1,298 million, up 8.5% from the prior year. Our model predicted the metric to be $1,212.7 million. Non-Residential Roofing Product: Sales (comprising 26.8% of the quarterly net sales) declined 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $670.8 million. Our estimate was $693.4 million. Complementary Product: For the quarter, sales of this product line (comprising 21.4% of quarterly net sales) increased 11.6% year over year to $534.9 million. Our model predicted the metric to be $532.6 million. Operating Highlights
The gross margin of 25.4% was down 220 basis points (bps) year over year due to higher product costs, reflective of inventory profit roll-off, majorly offset by higher average selling prices of the company’s products.
Adjusted operating margin declined to 15.1 % from 15.7% a year ago, owing to decreased payroll and benefits costs, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and decreases in selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.7% on a year-over-year basis to $290.3 million due to lower gross margin and higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 140 bps year over year to 11.6%. Other Financial Details
As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $65.8 million compared with $67.7 million at 2022-end and $54.6 million at June 2022-end. Long-term debt, net was $1,603.2 million, slightly down from the 2022-end value of $1,606.4 million and $1,609.6 million as of Jun 30, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $358.7 million in the first half of 2023 versus $187 million net cash used in operating activities in the prior year. Q3 View
In the third quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales to increase approximately 7% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin is expected to be in the mid-to-high 25%.
2023 Guidance Raised
For 2023, net sales growth is anticipated to be between 4% and 6%, up from the previously expected range of 2-4%.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $850-$890 million (previously $810 million to $870 million). Continuous investments in greenfield locations are expected to yield 20-25 new locations in 2023. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Beacon sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Beacon sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
