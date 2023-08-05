We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $452 million, indicating growth of 20% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $455.2 million, suggesting a 20.76% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is estimated to be 26 cents per share, indicating 30% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 20.8% on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:
Factors to Consider
The Trade Desk’s top-line growth in the second quarter is expected to have been backed by a significant increase in digital spending, primarily driven by a shift from linear TV to more premium alternatives like programmatic CTV.
The company is expected to have benefited from its expanding footprint in international markets across Europe and Asia.
The company is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of its Unified ID 2.0, CTV and shopper marketing. UID2 allows advertisers to match their customer data, with accuracy, across the open Internet more effectively.
Higher spending and continuous innovation in the product pipeline have been a catalyst for The Trade Desk. The momentum is expected to have driven top-line growth.
Strong customer retention is expected to have pushed up the company’s revenues during the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.