What's in Store for Clearway Energy (CWEN) in Q2 Earnings?
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 100% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
During the second quarter, Clearway Energy experienced a decline in wind production from its assets. Its wind fleet performed nearly 25% below internal median production estimates, with the Alta Wind Complex's production falling even further at around 20% below expectations. The company's second-quarter revenues are expected to have decreased $25-$30 million as a result of this historically low level of wind generation.
However, the bottom line is likely to have benefited from lower operational expenses, just like in the previous quarters.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 114.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $368.3 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 0.1%.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clearway Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -19.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Clearway Energy carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
