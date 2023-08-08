Back to top

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $967.47 million, up 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $924.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +2.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR & Co. Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $419.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $427.53 billion.
  • Assets Under Management: $518.52 billion versus $522.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $103.73 billion compared to the $104.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Private Equity - Assets Under Management: $170.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.76 billion.
  • Operating Earnings- Insurance: $170.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.67 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Asset Management: $752.05 million compared to the $711.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

