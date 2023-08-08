We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. This has widened from a loss of 4 cents over the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, AMC reported an adjusted loss per share of 24 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, up 10.6% year over year.
Factors to Note
The company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to benefit from strength in Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues. Moreover, an increase in average ticket pricing is likely to have driven revenues. Release of major movie titles also bodes well.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues is pegged at $727 million and $446 million, up 11.7% and 12.3% year over year, respectively. However, high costs are likely to have hurt margins in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -10.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AMC Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #3.
