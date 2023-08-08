We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CleanSpark (CLSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9, after the closing bell.
The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, with a negative average earnings surprise of 211.3% in the past four quarters.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CleanSpark’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $46.2 million, indicating 48.9% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the improvement in bitcoin mining.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at a loss of 19 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The increase in capital expenditure is likely to have weighed on the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CLSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CLSK has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Earnings Snapshot
Gartner(IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Automatic Data(ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.
TransUnion(TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.
