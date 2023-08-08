What to Expect from Inspired Entertainment's (INSE) Q2 Earnings?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ( INSE Quick Quote INSE - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9, before market open.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The company has an average earnings surprise of 28%.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $83.93 million, indicating 17.7% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the growing North American market and the various product and platform developments.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 24 cents per share, 7.7% lower than year-ago quarter figure. The increase in costs is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INSE this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
INSE has an Earnings ESP of -17.81% and a Zacks Rank # 4 (Sell).
Earnings Snapshot Gartner( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Automatic Data( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis. TransUnion( TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.
