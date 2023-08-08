Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a leading specialty chemicals company serving a vast range of consumer and industrial markets including automotive, construction, architectural coatings, adhesives, energy, food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF (BASFY - Free Report) is the world's leading chemical company with a portfolio ranging from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp (ASB - Free Report) is a bank holding company which provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ashland Inc. (ASH) - free report >>

BASF SE (BASFY) - free report >>

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products