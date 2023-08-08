What's in Store for Archer Aviation (ACHR) in Q2 Earnings?

Archer Aviation Inc. ( ACHR Quick Quote ACHR - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 10, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.88%. Archer Aviation has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 8.87%, on average.
Factors to Note
During the second quarter of 2023, the company won contracts worth up to $142 million from the U.S. Air Force for delivering six of Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft to the latter. This is likely to have added to the company's backlog, which might get reflected in the second-quarter results.
With the company planning to commercialize Midnight in 2025, it is incurring notable engineering development expenses to build and test this aircraft. This, in turn, might have increased ACHR’s operating expenses, thereby weighing on its quarterly earnings performance.
We may expect further progress update for the Midnight aircraft program once Archer Aviation releases its second-quarter results.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share, indicating a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 30 cents.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Archer Aviation this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. Earnings ESP: ACHR's Earnings ESP is 0.00%. Zacks Rank: ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embraer’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a decline of 42.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s sales is pinned at $1.16 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 14.1%.
Recent Q2 Defense Earnings Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line also rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion registered in the year-ago quarter.
Hexcel Corporation ( HXL Quick Quote HXL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line improved 51.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 33 cents.
Net sales totaled $454 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445 million by 2.2%. Also, the top line witnessed an improvement of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $393 million.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
