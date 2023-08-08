We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Income? 3 Top-Ranked High-Yield Stocks to Buy
Dividends provide a passive income stream, limit the impact of drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to profit from an investment, and provide the ability to reap maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.
Three high-yield stocks – Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) , Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) , and 3M (MMM - Free Report) – could all be considerations for those with an appetite for income.
All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Manulife Financial Corp.
Manulife Financial is one of the dominant life insurers, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Analysts have modestly raised their expectations across several timeframes over the last several months, reflecting optimism.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MFC shares currently yield a solid 5.5% annually, with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 47% of the company’s earnings. MFC has displayed a notable commitment to its shareholders, boasting a nearly 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing nearly across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It’s hard to ignore the company’s dividend metrics, with shares currently yielding a sizable 10.8% annually. Dividend growth is there, too, with the payout growing by a modest 1.5% over the last five years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company posted results that came in well above expectations in its latest release just on August 1st, delivering a 25% EPS beat and reporting revenue 7% ahead of expectations. Shares got a small boost post-earnings but have since faced selling pressure.
3M
3M manufactures various products, including abrasives, adhesive tape products, and consumer-electronics components. Like those above, analysts have shown optimism regarding the company’s earnings outlook, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
3M shares yield a nice 5.7% annually, well above that of the general market. As shown below, the company’s dividend growth has cooled but has remained steady overall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Let's face it - we all love payday.
All three high-yield stocks above – Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) , Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) , and 3M (MMM - Free Report) – would be great considerations for those seeking hefty payouts in the near term.