Tingo (TIO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 10, before the opening bell. The company has an average earnings surprise of 17.86% in the last quarter.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $915.0 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the addition of Tingo Foods to its portfolio.
Tingo Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Tingo Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tingo Group, Inc. Quote
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 39 cents per share, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter. The increase in revenues is likely to have driven such bottom-line growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TIO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
TIO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Earnings Snapshot
