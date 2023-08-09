Datadog ( DDOG Quick Quote DDOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which increased 50% from the year-ago quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings by 28.6%. The company’s net revenues of $509.5 million increased 25.4% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 1.82%. Quarter Details
Datadog (DDOG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which increased 50% from the year-ago quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings by 28.6%.
The company’s net revenues of $509.5 million increased 25.4% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 1.82%.
Quarter Details
The company ended the second quarter with 26,100 customers, up from 21,200 in the prior-year period.
In the second quarter of 2023, Datadog had 2,990 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, which increased 24% year over year. These customers generated about 85% of the total ARR.
As of the second-quarter end, 82% of customers used two or more products, up from 79% in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, 45% of customers utilized four or more products, up from 37% in the year-ago quarter.
Datadog’s dollar-based retention rate was more than 120% in the second quarter as customers increased their usage and adopted more products.
Datadog, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Operating Details
In the second quarter, Datadog’s adjusted gross margin increased 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 81.3%.
Research & development expenses gained 30.3% on a year-over-year basis to $158.4 million, driven by increased investments in Datadog’s platform. Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, increased 120 bps to 31.1%.
Sales and marketing expenses increased 24% year over year to $120.1 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 30 bps to 23.6%.
General & administrative expenses increased 15.8% year over year, reaching $29 million in the reported quarter. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 50 bps to 6.2%.
Datadog reported a non-GAAP operating income of $106.4 million compared with $84.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2023, Datadog had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.2 billion compared with $2 billion as of Mar 31.
Operating cash flow was $153.2 million in the reported quarter, up from $133.8 million in the first quarter.
Free cash flow during the quarter was $141.7 million compared with $116.3 million in the first quarter.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2023, Datadog anticipates revenues between $521 million and $525 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of 33-35 cents. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $98-$102 million.
For 2023, Datadog anticipates revenues between $2.05 billion and $2.06 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $390-$400 million.
