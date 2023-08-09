We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 20.5%. The bottom line increased 104.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 23 cents.
GAAP earnings were 40 cents per share against a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year period.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1,293.6 million in the quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,119 million by 15.6%. The top line improved 12.9% from $1,146.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses were $1,208.9 million, up 9.9% from $1,100.5 million in the comparable period of 2022. This increase was due to a hike in the net cost of gas sold and utility infrastructure services expenses.
Total operating income amounted to $84.8 million, up 85.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $45.7 million.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2023, were $221.4 million compared with $123.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $5,284.8 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $4,403.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 was $12.2 million compared with $263.6 million cash provided in the year-ago period.
2023 Guidance
Natural Gas Distribution segment capital expenditure guidance was increased to $700-$720 million from $665-$685 million to support customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.
For 2023-2025, capital expenditure is expected to be $2 billion. The segment predicts net income in the range of $205-$215 million.
Zacks Rank
Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
