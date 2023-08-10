We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed at $87.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copart, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.59. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.59.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
