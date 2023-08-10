We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $45.98, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100.39%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.52% lower within the past month. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.
It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.