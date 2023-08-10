Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported $125.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.1 million, representing a surprise of -9.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -128.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: -5.9% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Restaurants: 465 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 466.
  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales: -5.5% versus 2.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales: -3.4% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchising royalties and fees: $2.76 million versus $2.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Restaurant revenue: $122.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

