Is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (
JHML Quick Quote JHML - Free Report) was launched on 09/28/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by John Hancock, JHML has amassed assets over $776.43 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, JHML seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index.
The John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 801st largest U.S. company.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for JHML are 0.29%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
JHML's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 22.40% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 4.61% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF return is roughly 13.16% so far, and was up about 8.49% over the last 12 months (as of 08/10/2023). JHML has traded between $45.43 and $56.65 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.64% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 776 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $347.95 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $415.30 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
