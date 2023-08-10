We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Up 3.9%
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 228.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded a loss of 34 cents per share.
The stock moved up 3.9% following the earnings release on Aug 3, owing to better-than-expected bottom-line performance.
Total Revenues
Constellation Energy’s total revenues came in at $5,446 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,525 million by 1.44%. The top line also declined 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5,465 million.
Constellation Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Constellation Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Constellation Energy Corporation Quote
Highlights of the Release
Constellation Energy’s total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $4,777 million, down 8% from $5,191 million in the year-ago period.
Operating income totaled $669 million, up 146% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $272 million.
Net interest expenses increased 83.9% to $103 million from $56 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, it had repurchased approximately 3 million shares worth $252 million. To date, CEG has successfully repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares for a combined $503 million. CEG has completed half of its $1 billion share repurchase program.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2023, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $269 million compared with $422 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt of $6,156 million compared with $4,466 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash used in operating activities amounted to $1,126 million in the first six months of 2023 against $1,263 million cash provided in the year-ago period.
Total capital expenditure in the first six months of 2023 was $1,336 million compared with $800 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Constellation Energy has raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 to the range of $3,300-$3,700 million from the previously projected band of $2,900-$3,300 million.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
