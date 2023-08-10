We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcosa (ACA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arcosa is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACA has returned 41.7% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 34%. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59%.
In Boise Cascade's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.9% this year, meaning that ACA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +20.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcosa and Boise Cascade as they could maintain their solid performance.