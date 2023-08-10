We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Amazon.com (AMZN) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amazon is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 37.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AMZN has gained about 64.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.5%. This shows that Amazon is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.3%.
Over the past three months, Arhaus, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Arhaus, Inc. falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amazon and Arhaus, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.