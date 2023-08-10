We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Arch Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 855 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 22.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 8.5%. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.6% year-to-date.
In Assurant's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arch Capital Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better in this area.
Assurant, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved -4.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arch Capital Group and Assurant. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.