Is ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adma Biologics is one of 1117 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ADMA has gained about 4.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.1%. This shows that Adma Biologics is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 67.3%.
Over the past three months, Align Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Adma Biologics is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 536 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.4% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Align Technology falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adma Biologics and Align Technology as they could maintain their solid performance.