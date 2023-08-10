We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
monday.com (MNDY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 14.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $169.2 million, indicating an increase of 36.76% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for MNDY’s second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 14 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 142.42% from the year-ago quarter.
monday.com Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
monday.com Ltd. price-eps-surprise | monday.com Ltd. Quote
Factors to Note
MNDY’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect an increase in customers, driven by the CRM and Enterprise segments. The company’s recent partnerships are likely to have a big impact on the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the first quarter, total sales in CRM account accelerated to 5,441 accounts, representing a record number of quarterly net new sales CRM accounts. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the second quarter, monday.com announced new integration with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) teams to increase customer-facing teams’ efficiency. This is expected to have boosted CRM account sales in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the first quarter, the company’s fastest growing customer segment was the Enterprise where customers grew by 75% to 1,683, marking a record number of quarterly net new enterprise customers. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the second quarter, monday.com announced that it has launched on Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Web Services Sydney region to further support its growing local customer base and optimize workflows. This is expected to have boosted the number of local customers in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
MNDY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stock With a Favorable Combination
Here is a stock, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nvidia is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s earnings is pegged at $2.06 per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 51 cents per share.
