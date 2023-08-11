We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.77, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 4.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Immersion as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.02 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago period.
IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $39.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.27% and +2.44%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Immersion is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.82, so we one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.