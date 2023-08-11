We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $359.66, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.
MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 295.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $389.93 million, up 28.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.42% and +19.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MongoDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MongoDB has a Forward P/E ratio of 238.61 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.26.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
