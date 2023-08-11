We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $13.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.61% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, down 11.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.43 per share and revenue of $7.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.85% and +7.3%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.56% lower. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.