EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.15, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. eGain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note eGain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.26.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.